Armenian President meets with executives of Airbus and Air Asia in Paris

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in France on a working visit, visited the leading Aribus company’s pavilion on the sidelines of the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President toured the pavilion, got acquainted with the technical capacities of the new models and the innovative solutions.

The Armenian President talked about the possibilities to develop the cooperation with Armenia with Lionel Champeaud, the company’s vice president and regional director, and proposed to visit Armenia and get acquainted with the existing potential. Armen Sarkissian said Armenia has a great development potential in the fields of high technologies, artificial intelligence which can be prospective in terms of cooperation with the Airbus. The Airbus representatives expressed readiness to visit Armenia.

The Armenian President also visited the pavilion of Air Asia, one of the most famous and most demanded low-cost airlines in the Asian region.

President Sarkissian and Air Asia CEO Tony Fernandes discussed the cooperation opportunities with Armenia. Armen Sarkissian proposed to consider also the Armenian market for the cooperation. He invited Tony Fernandes to visit Armenia and get acquainted with the partnership opportunities.

In his turn the Air Asia CEO expressed readiness to cooperate and accepted the invitation to visit Armenia.

