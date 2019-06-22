“My Step For Tavush Province” business forum-exhibition kicks off in Dilijan

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. “My Step For Tavush Province” business forum-exhibition has kicked off today in the Monte Melkonyan College in Dilijan town of Tavush province.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected to deliver welcoming remarks.

Governor of Tavush Hayk Chobanyan will introduce the strategic development potential of the province.

Gonzalo Serrano De La Rosa, Head of the Cooperation Section at the EU Delegation to Armenia, will deliver remarks about the business programs being implemented by the European Union in Armenia.

A number of other officials, including from the UN Office in Armenia and the economy minister, also will deliver speeches during the business forum.

Several entrepreneurs and producing companies will present their investment programs.

The forum participants will have a chance to get acquainted with the production types of Tavush province which will be displayed in separate pavilions.

The forum will end with a concert.

