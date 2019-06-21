President Sarkissian visits Russian United Aircraft Corporation’s pavilion in Paris

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visisted Russian United Aircraft Corporation’s pavilion in the sidelines of Paris Air Show.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, accompanied by the leadership of the Russian company, President Sarkissian got acquainted with the models of modern Russian aircrafts and their technical abilities.

The main directions of the activity of the Russian United Aircraft Corporation are production, operation, modernization, maintenance of civil and military aviation equipment. It encompasses nearly 30 companies and is one of the leaders in the international market.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan