Deputy PM Avinyan receives Head of EU delegation to Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan received on June 21 Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Tigran Avinyan, underlining that the development of relations with the European Union is among the foreign policy priorities of Armenia, the Deputy PM highlighted the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in the context of carrying out reforms in Armenia.

Thanking for the reception, Ambassador Świtalski presented the works done by the EU Delegation for assisting the reform process in Armenia.

During the meeting the interlocutors referred to issues related to public management. The sides exchanged views on measures to deepen relations in the spheres of energy, high technologies and business.

