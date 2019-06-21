Armenian President meets CEO of Elettronica Group in France

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in France on a working visit, visited the famous Italian Elettronica Group’s pavilion at the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian met with the company’s CEO Enzo Benigni. The company provides services in defense, security and cyber-security fields and is one of the world’s leaders.

Enzo Benigni thanked the President for the visit and the interest towards their activities. “We are very happy to see you in our pavilion. Regardless of our personal friendship, this visit is very important, and hosting today the Armenian President here is a great honor for our company and this exhibition in general. The friendship between Italy and Armenia is very firm, and we want to further strengthen it”, he said.

The Armenian President thanked for the readiness to cooperate, stating that Armenia is interested in the partnership with the Elettronica Group in the fields of cyber-security, artificial intelligence and military industry. The President added that Armenia has a great development potential in these fields.

An agreement was reached that the company’s delegation will visit Armenia in the near future to get acquainted with the cooperation potential and meet with the possible partners.

