Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs comment on results of June 20 meeting in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. There is no alternative to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters in Washington D.C. following his meeting with Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov, Voice of America reported.

“The recent developments [tension in the NK conflict zone] have their impact on the negotiation process. We should be cautious and remain committed to the agreements we have reached in the previous months. And this was the very important part of our negotiations of today”, the Armenian FM said.

In his turn the Azerbaijani foreign minister noted that the ideas and provisions existing in the debated document have not changed. The Armenian and Azerbaijani sides have disagreements on several provisions and details. A political will is necessary for moving forward. According to him, even the existing ceasefire violations should not hinder moving forward the process. “The idea is the same. We are moving forward based on the same peace program which is on the table already in the past 15 years”, Mammadyarov said.

He assesses the exchange of views in Washington D.C. as quite intensive. “The Co-Chairs provided additional substantive proposals which we need to study. We should see how we are going to move on in these negotiations. Unfortunately, as you know, an increase in tension existed”, he said.

The Armenian FM also highlights the existence of a political will, considering ensuring a respective environment a priority issue. He says the negotiations continue around the famous principles, but any agreement should be based on a mutual concession for the benefit of the people of Armenia, Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan.

“The ceasefire violations are key challenges. It is necessary to reduce the threat of increase of tension thanks to which it will be possible to ensure a respective environment for moving forward”, the Armenian FM stated.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers met in Washington D.C. on June 20 under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

