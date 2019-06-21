No Armenians among Tbilisi protests injuries, detainees

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. There are no Armenian citizens among those injured or detained during the June 20-June 21 clashes in Tbilisi, Georgia, the Embassy of Armenia in Georgia reported.

More than 200 protesters have been injured in the Georgian capital. The victims include police officers and reporters. According to local media reports, several dozens of people have been arrested.

On June 20, protesters began rallying outside the parliament building in Tbilisi against the participation of Russian parliamentarians in the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodox.

Georgia’s opposition joined the demonstrators and called for the resignation of the government and the parliament speaker.

Russia described the demonstrations as a “Russophobic provocation”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan