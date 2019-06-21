Yerevan Days in Saint Petersburg: Delegation led by Mayor Marutyan is in northern capital of Russia

YEREVAN, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The delegation headed by Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan which is in the northern capital of the Russian Federation, met Saint Petersburg acting Governor Alexander Beglov, the Yerevan Municipality told Armenpress.

The issues related to the cooperation between the two cities were discussed during the meeting. In particular, the importance of development of trade-economic and humanitarian cooperation was emphasized.

Greeting the members of Yerevan delegation, acting Governor of Saint Petersburg Alexander Beglov stressed the existence of the potential for further development and expansion of the relations between the two parties. According to Alexander Beglov, the cooperation in the fields of healthcare and pharmacy can become one of the perspective directions. The acting Governor also affirmed the intention of the city to increase the import of agricultural products from Armenia and their distribution to the trade chains of Saint Petersburg.

Stressing the importance of the willingness of Saint Petersburg Government to expand and strengthen the partnership, Yerevan Mayor expressed confidence that the Yerevan Days in Saint Petersburg event will convey a new impulse to bilateral relationship. Hayk Marutyan also outlined the directions of mutual interest. The capital of Armenia plans to adopt the experience of Saint Petersburg in development of public transport and communal field including waste removal.



***

The members of the delegation headed by Yerevan Mayor visited the Hermitage. The importance of cooperation establishment in the issues of museums development was stressed during the meeting with the director of the State Hermitage Mikhail Piotrovski.

Mayor Hayk Marutyan informed during the conversation that serious steps are taken currently to clean up the area of the ancient settlement of “Karmir Blur” (“Red Hill”) from litter and to turn it into a touristic centre. Yerevan Mayor turned to Saint Petersburg colleagues for support in the issue of preservation and proper presentation of the historical and cultural area.

The members of Yerevan delegation walked about the exhibition halls of the Hermitage. The rich collection of the museum containing more than 3 million samples also has exhibits of the Urartian period. Excusive samples are on display in the hall of culture and history of Armenia.



***



Yerevan and Saint Petersburg are going to cooperate on the level of legislative bodies as well. The members of the “Prosperous Armenia”, “My step” and “Luys” factions of the Council of Elders of Yerevan had a meeting with the delegates of the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg. The parties outlined the directions in which they can effectively cooperate. They made an agreement to discuss possible formats of bilateral cooperation.



***



At the end of the day, within the frames of Yerevan Days in Saint Petersburg held on June 20 and 21, the gala-concert of the youth rock group “TmbaTa” of the “Tumo” Centre for Creative Technologies was held in Saint Petersburg State Academic Capella.