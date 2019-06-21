WATCH: Artsakh’s military unleashes hellfire in large-scale drills

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 21, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh military has held the final, live-fire phase of the command-staff exercises that kicked off earlier on June 17th.

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh said its motor-rifle, armored-tank, missile-artillery, air defense and engineering divisions conducted defensive and counter-offensive battle scenarios during the live fire drills in both daytime and nighttime at the Tigranakert training range.

The military used its new weaponry and equipment, which enabled to “objectively assess the real capabilities and level of combat readiness of the participating forces and measures”.

During the exercises the Artsakh military also tested its state-of-the-art reconnaissance measures.

It also focused on “factors ensuring the stability and uninterrupted warfare operations”.

“The personnel, displaying high level of warfare-professional readiness and morale, as well as excellent target practice results, has completed the mission entirely”, the Ministry of Defense said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan