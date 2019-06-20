Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs meet in Washington

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov has kicked off in Washington. The OCE Minsk Group Co-chairs are present at the meeting, ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MFA Armenia Anna Naghdalyan wrote on her Facebook page.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan