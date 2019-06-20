Judge leaves court hall to make decision without listening to objections of lawyers over Kocharyan’s case

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The Court of Appeal of Armenia will publish the final decision over the complaint of the lawyers of Robert Kocharyan and others on June 25. ARMENPRESS reports judge Armen Danielyan made the decision when Kocharyan lawyer Hovhannes Khudoyan said that they see some legal issues over the case and asked to suspend the examination of the case and send it to the Constitutional Court.

The other lawyers of Robert Kocharyan, the lawyers of Yuri Khachaturov and Seyran Ohanyan also joined the motion.

Without listening to the objections of the lawyers of Kocharyan, Armen Danielyan decided to go to the consultation room to make verdicts, given the fact that “the behavior of the defense side is aimed at delaying the trial without grounded reasons”.

The decision will be published on June 25 at 16:00.

The March 1 events colloquially refer to the 2008 post-election unrest in Yerevan, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people, including two security officers dead. The unrest spanned from late February until late March. The events are known simply as March First because it was on this day when police troops violently dispersed protesters in downtown Yerevan.

The protests were led by First President of Armenia Levon-Ter Petrosyan, who according to official results of the election lost to Serzh Sargsyan. Ter-Petrosyan's supporters believed the election was rigged.

Robert Kocharyan was the outgoing president at the time.

Kocharyan and several other former officials are currently under criminal investigation over this case.

Other indicted officials include then-top military officials.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan