Grigor Bekmezyan elected member of Supreme Judicial Council  


YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of Armenia elected Brigor Bekmezyan member of Supreme Judicial Council by secret ballot. 107 MPs voted in favor and 4 against his candidacy.

Ruling “My step” bloc had nominated Bekmezyan’s candidacy.

