Cabinet gives round of applause to new Minister of Justice

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet of Armenia gave a round of applause to the new Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan during the latter’s first Cabinet meeting today.

“This is the first time that Mr. Badasyan is participating in a Cabinet meeting as a minister, let’s welcome him,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the Cabinet, and the ministers applauded.

Badasyan was appointed to serve as justice minister on June 19th.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan