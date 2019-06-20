Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 June

Cabinet gives round of applause to new Minister of Justice


YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet of Armenia gave a round of applause to the new Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan during the latter’s first Cabinet meeting today.

“This is the first time that Mr. Badasyan is participating in a Cabinet meeting as a minister, let’s welcome him,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the Cabinet, and the ministers applauded.

Badasyan was appointed to serve as justice minister on June 19th.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration