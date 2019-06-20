‘Quick reforms mean failed reforms’ – Pashinyan on criticism addressed to government

YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan commented on the opinions and criticisms according to which the government does not carry out the reforms with a necessary pace.

“Generally, I have such an impression since 1990s the political life of which I have covered very actively as a journalist. And my impression and opinion is that quick reforms mean failed reforms. In the early 90s, before my eyes and also it is expressed in my articles why several brilliant reforms of strategic significance have failed, how they failed only because their authors decided and wanted to introduce them in Armenia very quickly. And these reforms till now have not been implemented and till now Armenia bears the heavy consequences of the failure of these reforms”, he said in his final remarks on the debate of the 2018 state budget performance report in the Parliament.

He said if they look in this sense, this criticism is grounded, but not as a criticism, but as a worldview. “I want to sincerely confess that yes, our political team has such a tendency, and this tendency has been once expressed very perfectly by Vice Speaker of Parliament Lena Nazaryan in one of her interviews, stating that “fast is slow, but without interruptions”. In other words, it’s very important not to hurry and take quick actions”, the PM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan