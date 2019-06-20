Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 June

Armenia’s Ambassador to Czech Republic concurrently appointed Ambassador to Montenegro


YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree according to which Ambassador to the Czech Republic Ashot Hovakimyan has been concurrently appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Montenegro, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




