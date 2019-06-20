Iran claims to have downed American UAV
YEREVAN, JUNE 20, ARMENPRESS. The Iranian military has said it has downed a US unmanned aerial vehicle flying over the country’s south, Press TV reported.
According to Press TV, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps have downed a Global Hawk UAV in the Khormozgani province.
However, the United States has denied the report.
A US military official announced that “at that time there were no American UAVs operating in the Iranian airspace”.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
