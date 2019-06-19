President of Armenia discusses opportunities of cooperation in IT sector with leadership of famous Italian Leonardo Company

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Paris on a working visit, visited the pavilion of famous Italian Leonardo Company in the sidelines of Paris Air Show Le Bourget.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the President of Armenia, the leadership of the company presented to President Sarkissian their productions and new technologies exhibited at the show, their capacities and the innovations of the sphere.

Afterwards, President Sarkissian had a private conversation with Leonardo's CEO Alessandro Profumo. The interlocutors discussed the opportunities of future cooperation in the spheres of IT, education and artificial intelligence.

President Sarkissian invited the head of the company to Armenia to examine and discuss cooperation opportunities.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan