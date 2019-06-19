Parliament approves new gambling ads restrictions

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament today adopted at final hearing the bill on restricting gambling advertisements on television and radio.

The bill was authored by MP Hrachya Hakobyan from the ruling My Step Alliance.

The new law allows gambling ads to air on TV only at nighttime – from 22:00 until 07:00 – and on radio from 08:00 to 20:00 with the exception of one hour before or after any children’s program. Gambling ads cannot exceed 3 minutes on air during the abovementioned allowed period.

The bill was amended after the first hearing, particularly with a restriction on outdoor advertisements whereby it cannot exceed 5 square meters and can contain only a logo.

114 MPs in the 132-seat parliament voted in favor of the bill.

