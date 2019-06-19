Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 June

Parliament adds Armenian Cinema Day in national calendar


YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. April the 16th will be annually marked as Armenian Cinema Day as lawmakers today approved the opposition’s bill with 76 votes in favor. 13 MPs voted against and 23 abstained in the 132-seat parliament.

The bill on adding an Armenian Cinema Day observance into the national calendar was co-authored by opposition MPs Naira Zohrabyan and Vahe Enfiajyan from Prosperous Armenia party. Enfiajyan is also a Vice Speaker of Parliament.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




