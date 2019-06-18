Azerbaijan resorts to misinformation tricks against Armenians in Kazakhstan by putting into operation false websites  

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan resorts to misinformation tricks against Armenians in Kazakhstan. It was manifested following the interview of newly elected President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, when Azerbaijan, resorting to misinformation tricks and using false Armenian websites, tried to influence on the public opinion of Kazakhstan, forming negative attitude towards Armenians.

For that purpose they published an article in a false Armenian website by an editor having a false Armenian surname, that contains insulting expressions against the people of Kazakhstan.

Particularly, on June 9 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a press conference for local and international media. Answering the question of an Armenian reporter of ''Golos Armenii'', the President of Kazakhstan said that he has great sympathy towards the Republic of Armenia, and that a few days ago he had met with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and reached an agreement with him to make joint efforts to activate bilateral cooperation. ‘’We have much in common with Armenia from the perspective of history and even language. For this reason I am optimistic over our future cooperation and from our side, undoubtedly, every effort will be made to strengthen bilateral cooperation by all means”, Tokayev had said.

The answer of the Kazakh President had a great resonance in Azerbaijani media. Immediately taking the opportunity, the Azerbaijani propaganda machine started spreading disinformation for its own and Kazakh publics through the notoriously famous website Armenianreport.com, presented as an Armenian source, according to which the so-called Armenian author makes insulting expressions against the people of Kazakhstan in response to Tokayev’s announcement. It’s necessary to note that almost immediately after the publication of the mentioned article, a number of other Azerbaijani sources (Yenicag,ru, Minval.az, Axar.az and others)started spreading articles provoking hatred towards Armenians.

These articles continue to be actively spread among the Kazakh public and social media. It’s inadmissible, since the Azerbaijani propaganda machine continues its efforts of spoiling the friendly relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan