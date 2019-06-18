Armenian authorities have tough position on attempts to interfere into Armenia’s domestic politics by any country – Ararat Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of Armenia have a tough position on any attempts of interfering in the domestic politics of countries by any another country, ARMENPRESS reports President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan told the reporters at the parliament, referring to the question that if summoning the Russian Ambassador to the Foreign Miinistry of Armenia and having with him a conversation in the context of non-interfering in the domestic politics of Armenia means that Armenian authorities toughen position.

''No, we have a tough position on any attempt by any country of the world to observe any possibility to interfere into the domestic politics of our country’', Mirzoyan said, adding that he has had numerous meetings with the Russian Ambassador in the past and have discussed a lot of questions, including that of respecting the sovereignty of one another.

Referring to the meeting between the Russian Ambassador and former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, the head of the legislative said that personally he does not welcome that meeting. ''I am not talking about that the Ambassador of any country should not meet with any representative of Armenia's political field, but I am talking about that the meeting takes place with someone against whom very serious charges are pressed and a trial is still underway, so any meting con be viewed as interference», Mirzoyan clarified.

Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin visited 2ndPresident of Armenia Robert Kocharyan on June 13, the meeting lasted more than one hour. Head of Kocharyan’s Office Victor Soghomonyan told that he can provide no more information in addition to confirming the meeting.

Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan informed on June 17 that Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin had been summoned to the foreign ministry of Armenia in the context of non-interfering in the domestic politics of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan