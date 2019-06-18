Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-06-19

YEREVAN, 18 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 477.78 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.35 drams to 534.35 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.43 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.12 drams to 598.37 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 155.01 drams to 20603.69 drams. Silver price down by 3.78 drams to 227.04 drams. Platinum price down by 170.27 drams to 12211.98 drams.