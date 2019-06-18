Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-06-19
YEREVAN, 18 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 18 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 477.78 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.35 drams to 534.35 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.43 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.12 drams to 598.37 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 155.01 drams to 20603.69 drams. Silver price down by 3.78 drams to 227.04 drams. Platinum price down by 170.27 drams to 12211.98 drams.
09:00, 05.29.2019
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
09:07, 05.24.2019
Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 17:15 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 18-06-19
- 17:14 Asian Stocks - 18-06-19
- 16:42 Vice Speaker of Parliament meets with His Holiness Garegin II
- 16:36 Vahe Grigoryan passes confirmation vote to become Constitutional Court Judge
- 16:13 Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople to elect interim leader
- 15:48 Participants of Armenian Summit of Minds wait for next meeting in Armenia
- 15:42 Head of Armenian delegation to EuroNest PA steps down
- 15:18 Former Governor of Syunik suspected in misconduct
- 14:56 Pashinyan sees risk of reduction in donations to Hayastan Fund if mechanism of raising funds doesn’t change
- 14:43 Pashinyan proposes to discuss idea of creating pan-Armenian budget
- 14:37 “New and historic chapter” opens in Armenia-Syria friendly relations
- 14:35 Amadinda Percussion Group to perform during 20th Yerevan Perspectives Int’l Music Festival
- 14:12 Artsakh soldier dies in car crash
- 14:07 Vicente del Bosque arrives in Armenia to share football coaching practice
- 14:03 Platini arrested on suspicion of corruption over 2022 World Cup
- 13:30 Armenian parliamentary committee chair hopes Azerbaijan will refuse from its militaristic policy
- 12:15 “Galaxy” Group of Companies and Teach For Armenia educational foundation announce launch of joint projects
- 12:10 WCIT 2019 Yerevan topic of meetings held in Silicon Valley
- 12:06 Tsarukyan again ignores summons, responds through lawyer
- 11:49 “Presidents, prime ministers, governments will come and go, but the nation is eternal” – Pashinyan
- 11:45 Pashinyan expects more influential and inspiring programs from Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
- 10:38 ‘Time for Hayastan All-Armenian Fund to bear the mission on strengthening pan-Armenian network’ – President Sarkissian
- 10:34 Hayastan All-Armenian Fund should not be associated with fundraising structure – Armen Sarkissian
- 10:32 Vacated seat in parliament filled in by new MP
- 10:27 President Sarkissian sees need for changes in Hayastan All-Armenian Fund
- 10:22 Appeals court denies bail for Manvel Grigoryan
- 10:06 President Sarkissian thanks members of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Board of Trustees for works done so far
- 10:00 Parliament session begins – LIVE
- 09:58 At least 12 killed in China earthquake
- 09:54 Armenian FM to depart for Washington D.C. on working visit
- 09:50 Hayastan fund’s annual Board of Trustees meeting kicks off with moment of silence honoring Aznavour
- 09:12 Armenia, China facilitate cargo transportation at bilateral directions
- 09:01 European Stocks - 17-06-19
- 09:00 US stocks up - 17-06-19
- 08:59 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-06-19
16:27, 06.14.2019
Viewed 1809 times President Sarkissian receives cooperation proposals and thank-you letters from participants of Armenian Summit of Minds
15:54, 06.12.2019
Viewed 1807 times Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan dies aged 61
14:24, 06.14.2019
Viewed 1785 times President Sarkissian hosts representatives of Beirut’s Union of Graduates of St. Gregory the Illuminator seminary
17:05, 06.13.2019
Viewed 1737 times EU reiterates its readiness to deepen political and economic relations with Armenia
17:22, 06.12.2019
Viewed 1640 times PM Pashinyan receives AUA and AGBU co-founded research group members