CoE reaffirms readiness to support reforms initiated by Armenian Government

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe Gabriela Bataine-Dragoni on June 17.

As RAMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM highlighted the close cooperation between the Government of Armenia and the Council of Europe in various directions, including in the efforts of Armenia to develop democracy. Pashinyan noted that the key importance in that agenda is the reforms in the judicial system. Nikol Pashinyan thanked the CoE for assisting in bringing the reforms into life.

Gabriela Bataine-Dragoni conveyed to PM Pashinyan the warm greetings of CoE Secretary General Thorbjørn Jagland and his readiness to support the implementation of the judicial reforms. The CoE Deputy Secretary General referred to Armenia-CoE Action Plan 2019-2022, the official launch ceremony of which took place today. Gabriela Bataine-Dragoni presented to the PM the directions of the Action Plan, noting that the Council of Europe is ready for close cooperation with Armenia for bringing into life the reforms in different spheres initiated by the Government of Armenia.

The PM noted that the final goal of the reforms is achieving public trust towards the judicial system.

During the meeting the sides also referred to improving Armenia’s electoral code and other democratic reforms.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan