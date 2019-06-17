President Sarkissian holds farewell meeting with German Ambassador

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received German Ambassador to Armenia Bernhard Matthias Kiesler on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

At the meeting the Armenian President said the high-level mutual visits give new impetus to the bilateral ties and cooperation in various areas. He thanked the German Ambassador for the contribution to deepening the bilateral relations and wished further success to the diplomat.

In his turn the German Ambassador said he returns to his home country as a good friend of Armenia and will continue to be useful for the development of the relations between the two states and peoples as much as possible.

