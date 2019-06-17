Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 June

Armenian Ambassador meets with deputy FM of Belarus


YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Belarus Armen Ghevondyan on June 13 met with deputy foreign minister Andrei Dapkiunas, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

At the meeting issues relating to the promotion of constructive agenda at a multilateral format, as well as the cooperation of Armenia and Belarus in the context of mutual support in international organizations were discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




