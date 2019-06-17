CBA President to participate in 25th Dubrovnik International Economic Conference

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank of Armenia Artur Javadyan has departed for Croatia to take part in the 25th Dubrovnik International Economic Conference on June 17-18, the CBA told Armenpress.

The Conference will be attended by the heads of regional central and national banks, international financial structures, as well as the representatives of leading universities and scientific circles.

Issues relating to the world trade, globalization, the future of the European and global banking, monetary policy and the institutional development of central banks will be discussed during the Conference.

The CBA President will chair one of the plenary sessions of the Conference dedicated to the independence of the Central Banks.

A number of working meetings with the representatives of partner structures are also scheduled.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan