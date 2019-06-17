President Sarkissian congratulates Iceland on National Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated President of Iceland Guðni Jóhannesson on the Icelandic National Day, Sarkissian’s Office said.

In an address sent to Jóhannesson, Sarkissian wished robust health and new achievements to the president, and peace and progress to the Icelandic nation.

Icelandic National Day is an annual holiday in Iceland which commemorates the foundation of The Republic of Iceland on 17 June 1944.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan