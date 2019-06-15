Armenian top brass hold consultation

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan has chaired a consultation on June 15 with the commanding staff of the military to discuss “a number of issues regarding the combat readiness of the troops, procurement and logistics,” the defense ministry said in a news release.

According to the ministry, the Lt. General gave relevant orders to the leadership of the military regarding the solution of existing issues.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan