Armenian President posthumously awards late Ambassador Garnik Badalyan with Medal For Service to Homeland of 1st degree
YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on awarding late Ambassador of Armenia to Turkmenistan Garnik Badalyan with Medal For Service to Homeland of 1st degree, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Office of the President.
Armenia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, state and political figure, experienced diplomat Garnik Badalyan died on June 12 at the age of 61.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
