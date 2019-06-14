Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 June

Supreme Judicial Council Member Armen Bektashyan resigns


YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia Armen Bektashyan has announced his resignation.

“Dear members of the Supreme Judicial Council, I ask to suspend my powers as member of the Supreme Judicial Council. At the same time I ask to discuss my resignation letter at the upcoming session of the Council”, he said on Facebook.

Supreme Judicial Council President Gagik Harutyunyan resigned on May 24. 

Other members of the Council Gevorg Danielyan, Armen Khachatryan and Sergey Meghryan also announced their resignation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




