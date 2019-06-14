Court of Appeals rejects Kocharyan’s motion to recuse Judge Armen Danielyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Judge Armen Danielyan, who is presiding over the ongoing hearing of the General Prosecution’s appeals against the release of former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan from custody and the suspension of the March 1 trial, has rejected the motion of Kocharyan’s attorneys requesting his [judge] recusal.

