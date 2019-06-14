Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 June

Armenia’s deputy PM to participate in High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in US


YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan will depart for the United States to take part in the 2019 High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

The deputy PM is also expected to have a number of other meetings during the visit.

The Armenian Prime Minister signed the respective decision which is posted on e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration