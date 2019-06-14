22 joint documents signed at Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit 

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. The participants of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization have signed 22 joint documents in Bishkek, RIA Novosti reported.

Among the documents signed the key one is the Bishkek Declaration which reflects the agreed upon approaches on the future development of the SCO activity.

Kyrgyzstan handed over chairmanship over the SCO to Russia.

The next SCO summit is scheduled to take place on 22-23 July 2020.

