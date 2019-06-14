Armenia’s national football team improves positions in FIFA World Ranking by 9 points

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s national football team has improved its positions in the FIFA World Ranking.

The Armenian team has improved positions by 9 points and is ranked 97th.

The top three of the ranking are the teams of Belgium, France and Brazil.

England, Portugal, Croatia, Spain, Uruguay, Switzerland and Denmark are in the top 10.

