Artak Zeynalyan relieved of Justice Minister's position


YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. By the proposal of the Prime Minister of Armenia, President Armen Sarkissian has issued a decree relieving Artak Zeynalyan of the position of Justice Minister of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




