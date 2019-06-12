Artak Zeynalyan relieved of Justice Minister's position
YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. By the proposal of the Prime Minister of Armenia, President Armen Sarkissian has issued a decree relieving Artak Zeynalyan of the position of Justice Minister of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President of Armenia.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
