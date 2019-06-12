Armenian President congratulates President of Philippines on Independence Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte on the country’s national day – the Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

In the letter the Armenian President expressed hope that the cooperation between the two countries will continue developing and expanding.

The Armenian President wished Rodrigo Duterte good health, success, and progress and welfare to the people of the Philippines.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan