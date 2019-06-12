Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 June

Chief secretary of justice ministry relieved from post


YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Nune Khachatryan has been relieved from the position of chief secretary of the justice ministry of Armenia.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




