Armenian Speaker of Parliament and his delegation visit Uppsala, Sweden

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and his delegation visited the Swedish city of Uppsala, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

The Armenian delegation visited the library of the Uppsala University where they were introduced on the medieval Armenian manuscripts and ancient books. The cooperation prospects between the Uppsala University and the Yerevan State University were discussed.

The delegation members also visited the Uppsala Cathedral, got acquainted with its history. Thereafter, they departed for the Uppsala Castle where they met with Governor Göran Enander and his spouse.

A warm meeting with the Armenian community representatives was held in the Castle during which Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan answered numerous questions of the meeting participants.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan