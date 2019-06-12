Armenia’s Pashinyan congratulates Putin and Medvedev on Russia Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory letters to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on the occasion of the Russian state holiday – the Russia Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter sent to Putin runs as follows:

“Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of the people of Armenia and personally myself I sincerely congratulate you on the state holiday – the Russia Day. This festive day is marked in Russia’s political and socio-economic life with tangible achievements, further strengthening of the state’s role and reputation at the international platform.

The exemplary relations between our countries, which are based on centuries-old traditions of friendship, trust and mutual support, continue strengthening with the spirit of allied and strategic partnership for the benefit of our peoples. The firm brotherly ties of Armenia and Russia, as well as our active political dialogue serve as a firm base for developing the commercial, military-political, cultural and humanitarian cooperation both at the bilateral level and within the frames of the EAEU, CSTO, CIS and other regional, international structures.

I wish you good health, happiness and further success in your responsible state activity, and to the good people of Russia – peace, welfare and prosperity”.

The letter addressed to Medvedev reads:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the state holiday – the Russia Day. This remarkable day is completely linked with the rooted reforms aimed at improving the welfare of the Russian citizens and strengthening its role at international platforms.

I would like to praise the major strengthening of the Armenian-Russian allied partnership which is demonstrated both at the bilateral level and during the cooperation within the frames of integration unions and international organizations. I am confident that the consistent development of the strategic partnership between Armenia and Russia fully derives from the interests of our peoples.

I wish you good health, welfare and new achievements in your responsible work, and peace, happiness, prosperity to all citizens of Russia”.

