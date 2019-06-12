Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 June

63-year-old man suspected in murdering wife, brother-in-law in Armenian village


YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. A 63-year-old man from an Armenian village in the Armavir Province has been arrested in suspicion of murdering his wife and brother-in-law, authorities said.

The Investigative Committee said the man shot dead his 60-year-old wife using a TOZ 5,6mm rifle on June 11th outside a house in the Aratashen village in what appeared to be an altercation gone fatal. The man then went to the house of his wife’s 70-year-old brother in the same village and killed him too using the same firearm.

The 63-year-old suspect has been placed under arrest in suspicion of double murder.

Authorities said they are currently investigating the murders.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration