President Sarkissian pays working visit to Gyumri

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a luncheon-meeting with a group of businessmen of Italy’s National Association of Builders (ANCE) and the Association of Engineering, Architectural, and Technical-Economic Consultancy Organizations (OICE) during his working visit in Gyumri, the President’s Office told Armenpress. The meeting participants discussed the cooperation opportunities in restoration of old buildings which represent a historical-cultural value in Gyumri.

Thereafter, the President toured the city’s historical center accompanied by the Italian businessmen, Governor of Shirak province Tigran Petrosyan, Mayor of Gyumri Samvel Balasanyan and representatives of local companies engaged in Gyumri’s development programs. The Italian entrepreneurs were introduced on the restoration and development programs of the city’s historical center.

At a meeting with reporters the Armenian President informed that months before during the meeting at the ANCE he has invited the company representatives to Gyumri. The President said the meaning of this invitation is very simple – to return the life in Gyumri and of course, to preserve the city’s cultural heritage, and the goal is to jointly restore Gyumri. “Gyumri is our home, let’s restore our home and bring it to life. This is a unique city with a beautiful history and good people. Gyumri is a forgotten treasure”, Armen Sarkissian said. “Italy is a country with a great historical and cultural heritage. Italians know how to keep and appreciate the culture. Therefore, their visit is important if we want to make Gyumri a cultural center”.

It is expected that the first visit of the Italian businessmen will be followed by the visit of a working group to estimate what kind of works need to be carried out.

Ambassador of Italy to Armenia Vincenzo del Monaco has also expressed readiness to participate in this process and contribute to Gyumri’s development. “I see the potential of the city, and there is an important commitment to make the future of the city better”, he said.

Andrea Romani, representative of the second largest construction company in Italy, Rizzani de Eccher, noted that as a construction company they are interested in taking part in Gyumri’s restoration works and have their contribution in the city’s life. “We understand that this is a very important issue for the country. We are ready to think with the remaining Italian companies about the complete support, projects and developing this beautiful city. We hope to do so as soon as possible through our resources, knowledge and Italian style and design”, the company representative said.

During his working visit in Gyumri the Armenian President was introduced on other projects of the city’s development. Accompanied by executive director of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Haykak Arshamyan, the President visited the implementation site of Mer Gyumri project. Arshamyan informed that according to the project it is expected to completely renovate the semi-constructed buildings which will allow to provide apartments to several dozen families affected by the earthquake.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan