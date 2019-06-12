President Sarkissian congratulates Putin on Russia Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on June 12 sent a congratulatory letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the Russia Day, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In the letter President Sarkissian praised the fact that the strategic partnership between Armenia and Russia, as well as the brotherly ties between the two peoples have further strengthened which is reflected both at the bilateral relations level and also within the frames of international organizations and regional unions.

“I am confident that the friendship between our peoples will serve as a firm base in the future for the strengthening of the Armenian-Russian relations and expansion of mutual partnership between our countries”, the letter says.

The Armenian President wished his Russian counterpart good health and success, and peace, welfare and prosperity to the brotherly people of Russia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan