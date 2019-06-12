LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-06-19
LONDON, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 June:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.71% to $1753.00, copper price up by 0.44% to $5811.00, lead price up by 1.36% to $1865.00, nickel price up by 0.13% to $11670.00, tin price down by 1.57% to $19175.00, zinc price down by 0.34% to $2475.00, molybdenum price stood at $27073.00, cobalt price stood at $28000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
09:00, 05.29.2019
Armenia has an opportunity to take a loan from IMF at any moment in case of macroshocks – deputy PM’s interview
09:07, 05.24.2019
Armenia is small country with global footprint in the rapidly changing world - Summit of Minds Managing Partner’s interview to ARMENPRESS
- 09:39 EU-Armenia Partnership Council meeting due in Brussels
- 09:27 Armenian government adopted a path on building innovative and inclusive economy – deputy PM
- 09:26 President Sarkissian congratulates Putin on Russia Day
- 08:43 European Stocks - 11-06-19
- 08:42 US stocks down - 11-06-19
- 08:42 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-06-19
- 08:41 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 11-06-19
- 08:40 Oil Prices Down - 11-06-19
- 06.11-20:00 PM Pashinyan receives Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk
- 06.11-19:39 House of Representatives of Netherlands adopts resolution condemning Turkish president labeling the victims of Armenian Genocide
- 06.11-18:01 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-06-19
- 06.11-18:00 Asian Stocks - 11-06-19
- 06.11-17:41 Artsakh FM receives delegation of Haigazian University of Lebanon
- 06.11-17:13 Vardan Petrosyan announces Armenia comeback with stand-up show in Yerevan
- 06.11-16:26 Central Bank of Armenia keeps refinancing rate unchanged
- 06.11-16:00 Healthcare ministry submits final amendment to anti-smoking bill to government
- 06.11-15:36 2019 Fashion Forum Yerevan to deliver unique mix of glamour and culture
- 06.11-15:34 Belarusian Orthodox Church leader visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 06.11-15:25 Deputy PM Grigoryan holds meeting with Head of EU Delegation to Armenia
- 06.11-14:34 Armenian President meets with former CEO of Electricité de France and Veolia Environnement Henri Proglio
- 06.11-14:03 Pensions to increase in Armenia in 2020 – deputy minister
- 06.11-13:57 Ambassador reaffirms Russia’s position on solving NK conflict without escalation
- 06.11-13:48 Levon Mnatsakanyan appointed Police Chief of Artsakh
- 06.11-13:45 Russia stood, stands and will stand with Armenia – Ambassador
- 06.11-13:41 Secretary of Security Council of Artsakh relieved from position
- 06.11-13:28 Russia highly appreciates Armenia’s aspirations within its chairmanship in EAEU: Putin to visit Armenia
- 06.11-13:27 President Sarkissian, Director of 3Sixty Strategic Advisors discuss Armenia’s tourism development prospects
- 06.11-12:31 Yerevan police detain citizen of India in suspicion of battery, robbery
- 06.11-12:18 Vicente del Bosque due in Armenia for football coaching lecture
- 06.11-12:11 Passenger flow increases 11.7% in Armenia’s airports in May 2019
- 06.11-11:52 Minor suspected in raping 10-year-old boy
- 06.11-11:47 Financial-economic cooperation of Artsakh and Armenia is on high level: State Minister’s Office issues statement
- 06.11-11:32 Lawmaker appointed deputy minister after resignation
- 06.11-11:31 US reaffirms readiness to launch talks with Iran
- 06.11-11:15 Guterres appoints Armenia’s Movses Abelian Under-Secretary-General for General Assembly
22:39, 06.08.2019
Viewed 2563 times “Deserved victory” – Mkhitaryan on Armenia vs. Lichtenstein 3:0 EURO 2020 qualifier
20:50, 06.07.2019
Viewed 2543 times How can people occupy territory where they have lived for centuries – Pashinyan responds to Azerbaijani reporter
19:12, 06.07.2019
Viewed 1800 times Armenia can recorded over 7% economic growth as a result of reforms – IMF report
20:13, 06.07.2019
Viewed 1665 times Armenian parliament adopts Tax Code amendment package at first reading
17:29, 06.05.2019
Viewed 1610 times Ian Gillan, Tony Iommi in Yerevan for Rock Aid Armenia 30th anniversary: Smoke on the Water re-recording proceeds to help Gyumri Music School