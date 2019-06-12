LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-06-19

LONDON, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.71% to $1753.00, copper price up by 0.44% to $5811.00, lead price up by 1.36% to $1865.00, nickel price up by 0.13% to $11670.00, tin price down by 1.57% to $19175.00, zinc price down by 0.34% to $2475.00, molybdenum price stood at $27073.00, cobalt price stood at $28000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.