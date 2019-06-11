Armenian President meets with former CEO of Electricité de France and Veolia Environnement Henri Proglio

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Henri Proglio, former Chairman of the Board and CEO of Electricité de France and former CEO of Veolia Environnement, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Henri Proglio arrived in Armenia to take part in the Armenian Summit of Minds which was held in Dilijan town on June 8-9.

Henri Proglio highly valued the idea of holding this international summit in Armenia.

The meeting participants touched upon Armenia’s energy opportunities, the preservation of environment and food safety issues.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan