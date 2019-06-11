Vicente del Bosque due in Armenia for football coaching lecture

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Spanish football coach Vicente del Bosque will arrive in Armenia next week, the Football Federation of Armenia said in a news release.

Vicente del Bosque and his long-time assistant manager Toni Grande will deliver lectures for Armenian coaches on June 18, from 11:30 to 16:00, at the Football Academy in Yerevan, the FFA said. Conditioning coach of the Armenian national team Javier Miñano will join del Bosque and Grande.

Vicente del Bosque is a Spanish football coach and former player who most recently managed the Spain national team. Del Bosque went on to lead the Spanish national team to win their first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2010, and then to retain their European Championship in 2012.

Del Bosque coached Real Madrid from 1999 to 2003, which was one of the most successful periods in the club's modern era.

Del Bosque is regarded as one of the greatest and most successful managers of all time. During his playing career, Del Bosque made over 400 appearances for Real Madrid, winning five La Liga titles and four Copas del Rey. He represented the Spanish national team on 18 occasions.

The visit was first announced in February.

