Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 June

Lawmaker appointed deputy minister after resignation


YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Ten days after resigning as Member of Parliament from the ruling My Step Alliance, Narine Khachaturyan has been appointed Deputy Minister for Education, Science, Culture and Sports by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the government’s press service reported.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




