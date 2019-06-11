LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-06-19
LONDON, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 June:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.48% to $1765.50, copper price down by 0.64% to $5785.50, lead price down by 3.36% to $1840.00, nickel price down by 1.06% to $11655.00, tin price up by 2.26% to $19480.00, zinc price down by 1.10% to $2483.50, molybdenum price stood at $27073.00, cobalt price stood at $28000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
