Armenian PM congratulates Portuguese counterpart on National Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa on the country’s National Day, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“I warmly congratulate you and the good people of Portugal on the Day of Portugal.

Armenia attaches great importance to the development and strengthening of the bilateral relations with Portugal based on mutual respect and solidarity.

This year we mark the 150th anniversary of renowned philanthropist Calouste Gulbenkian. I am confident it will provide a great opportunity to supplement our bilateral agenda with multiple programs and initiatives.

I am sure that we will give new impetus and quality to our cooperation with joint efforts for the benefit of our peoples and countries.

Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of my highest respect”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan