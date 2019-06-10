Artsakh Presidential advisor steps down
YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan’s advisor Artur Aghabekyan has resigned.
The Presidential Administration of Artsakh reported that Sahakyan has formally approved and dismissed Aghabekyan on June 10.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
