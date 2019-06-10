Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June

Artsakh Presidential advisor steps down


YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan’s advisor Artur Aghabekyan has resigned.

The Presidential Administration of Artsakh reported that Sahakyan has formally approved and dismissed Aghabekyan on June 10.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration