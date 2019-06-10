President Sarkissian congratulates Portugal on National Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the country’s National Day.

In a cable sent to President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President Sarkissian “expressed conviction that the Armenian-Portuguese friendly relations will contribute to the expansion of bilateral ties in innovation, business, culture and science”, Sarkissian’s Office said in a news release. Sarkissian wished all the best to his Portuguese counterpart.

The Armenian President also wished further prosperity to the people of Portugal.

