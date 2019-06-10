Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 June

President Sarkissian congratulates Portugal on National Day


YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the country’s National Day.

In a cable sent to President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President Sarkissian “expressed conviction that the Armenian-Portuguese friendly relations will contribute to the expansion of bilateral ties in innovation, business, culture and science”, Sarkissian’s Office said in a news release. Sarkissian wished all the best to his Portuguese counterpart.

The Armenian President also wished further prosperity to the people of Portugal.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration